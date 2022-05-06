Profund Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 325,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Green Dot by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,208,000 after buying an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 85,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

