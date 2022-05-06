Profund Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.66. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

