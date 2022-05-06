Profund Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.16 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.