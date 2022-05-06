Profund Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 430,641 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 214,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $19.87 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

