Profund Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $13,737,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.84 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

