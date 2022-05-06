Profund Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $10,998,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 213,150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 113,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.