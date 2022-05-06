Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.54). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

