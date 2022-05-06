Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

TCBI opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

