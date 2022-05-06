Profund Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

