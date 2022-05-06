Profund Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 71,167 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLK. DBS Vickers downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile (Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

