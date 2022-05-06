Profund Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,139,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of PRAA opened at $42.37 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

