Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

