Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
