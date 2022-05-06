Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

DY opened at $83.32 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

