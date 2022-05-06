Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 98.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 8.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 578,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Knowles (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.