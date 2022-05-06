Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STC opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

