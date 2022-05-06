Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after buying an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

