Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

