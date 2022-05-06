Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $32.16 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

