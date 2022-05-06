Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cabot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cabot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,198,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,983 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 30.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

