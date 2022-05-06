Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 236 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 207,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

