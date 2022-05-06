Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 321 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ManTech International by 61.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $83.02 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

MANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

