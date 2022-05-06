Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

