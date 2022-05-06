Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,215,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

