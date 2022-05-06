Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,326 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,542,000 after buying an additional 419,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,230,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 303,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,890,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,080,000 after buying an additional 259,716 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

