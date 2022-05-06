Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,120 Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after buying an additional 231,108 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,284,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,090,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,026,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -113.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

