Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 1,034,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $3,216,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 280,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 116,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 95,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.19. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

