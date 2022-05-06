Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 174,919 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

