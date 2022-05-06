Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 240,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.97 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

