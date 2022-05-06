Profund Advisors LLC Sells 14,710 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 804.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 260,551 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

