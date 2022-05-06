Profund Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGND stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $88.11 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

