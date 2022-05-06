Profund Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in InterDigital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

