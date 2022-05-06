Profund Advisors LLC Sells 18,956 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

