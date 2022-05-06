Profund Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

