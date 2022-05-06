Profund Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3,294.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

Timken Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

