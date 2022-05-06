Profund Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROG by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PROG by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROG by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.