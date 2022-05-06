Profund Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

