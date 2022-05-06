Profund Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $11,710,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.44 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

