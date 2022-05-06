Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,058 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

