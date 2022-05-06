Profund Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,361,000 after acquiring an additional 150,623 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 over the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

