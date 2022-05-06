Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Century Communities by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 421,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 139,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

NYSE CCS opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

