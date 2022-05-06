Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,653,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,556,000.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

