Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,263,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 128,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 622,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 129,966 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

