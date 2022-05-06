Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $48.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.