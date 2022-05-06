Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Textron by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

TXT opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.