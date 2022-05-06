PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PROG by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $56.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

