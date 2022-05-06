ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 288,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProPetro by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.19 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 2.51.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

ProPetro Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.