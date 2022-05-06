ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 12,223 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 709,653 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EQC. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.10 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.