ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,484 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Valvoline by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 509,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NYSE VVV opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

