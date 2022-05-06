ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,151 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ExlService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of EXLS opened at $138.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.